Deiveson Figueiredo has taken the Flyweight division by quite the storm. He bounced back excellently from a weight miss at the first title opportunity against Joseph Benavidez and picked up the vacant UFC Flyweight title via submission with a rear-naked choke hold.

One of the questions that fans often have about the Flyweight champ is the meaning behind his nickname as well as the significance of the red streak across his head.

Let's find out.

Deus da Guerra: What does it mean?

Deiveson Figueiredo uses the nickname 'Deus de Guerra', which has a significant meaning in Portuguese.

'Deus' stands for 'God, 'da' means 'gives', and 'Guerra' translates to 'war' in English. Combined, 'Deus da Guerra' is Portuguese for 'the god who gives war' or 'God of War' in short.

The nickname is likely a homage to the Greek demigod Kratos from the God of War video game series by Santa Monica Studio.

The red streak across Deiveson Figueiredo's head is also similar to the one Kratos has on the game, except the demigod's comes down across his eyes and face as well - but that might have been a bit too much for the Flyweight champ.

Kratos from PlayStation's God of War franchise may be coming to Fortnite as a skin! https://t.co/dQikXUd4Vn pic.twitter.com/N4TjUcLLOp — IGN (@IGN) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

Deiveson Figueiredo in UFC

After winning the title against Joseph Benavidez, Deiveson Figueiredo went on to defend the belt against Alex Perez in November via Guillotine Choke submission. At UFC 256 today, he once again retained the title with a majority draw decision after a vicious back and forth show with Brandon Moreno.