Did Conor McGregor derail Michael Chandler’s UFC run? Renato Moicano shares bold take on stalled rivalry

Renato Moicano believes Conor McGregor "destroyed" Michael Chandler's fighting career. Between late 2022 and November 2024, Chandler remained sidelined from competition while pursuing a fight against McGregor.
The matchup was postponed several times, including their June 2024 date being scratched due to McGregor suffering a broken toe.
Chandler has since moved on from the fight against McGregor and suffered consecutive losses against Charles Oliveira (unanimous decision) and Paddy Pimblett (third-round TKO).
During an episode of the 'Show Me The Money' podcast, Renato Moicano had this to say about McGregor potentially ruining Chandler's career:
"A lot of people are going to trash on me because I'm trashing Michael Chandler, but in reality, [Conor] McGregor destroyed his career. I think that was f*cking McGregor's fault. Two years without fighting, waiting, waiting, waiting. You can not count on McGregor, he's talking about being President, he's talking about being the President of Ireland. Imagine that."
Watch Moicano's comments about Chandler and McGregor below:
Conor McGregor reacts to Michael Chandler's loss against Paddy Pimblett
Heading into UFC 314, Conor McGregor placed a $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett. McGregor ultimately lost his money due to Pimblett dominating Chandler before securing a third-round TKO win.
McGregor reacted to Chandler's latest loss by saying this on Twitter:
"Chandler you motherfooker you! Rest up, fair play. My history with Mike and the odds on him by KO swayed me to take the risk. My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet. Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights. So happy days, ya’s’r welcome. Ah well, what’s $500,000 to an M G like me, can you please remind me?"
Michael Chandler didn't announce his retirement following his latest loss against Paddy Pimblett, leaving the door open for a return to the Octagon. Meanwhile, the MMA community has continued to question if Conor McGregor will ever fight again.