Did Conor McGregor derail Michael Chandler’s UFC run? Renato Moicano shares bold take on stalled rivalry

Renato Moicano believes Conor McGregor "destroyed" Michael Chandler's fighting career. Between late 2022 and November 2024, Chandler remained sidelined from competition while pursuing a fight against McGregor.

Ad

The matchup was postponed several times, including their June 2024 date being scratched due to McGregor suffering a broken toe.

Chandler has since moved on from the fight against McGregor and suffered consecutive losses against Charles Oliveira (unanimous decision) and Paddy Pimblett (third-round TKO).

During an episode of the 'Show Me The Money' podcast, Renato Moicano had this to say about McGregor potentially ruining Chandler's career:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"A lot of people are going to trash on me because I'm trashing Michael Chandler, but in reality, [Conor] McGregor destroyed his career. I think that was f*cking McGregor's fault. Two years without fighting, waiting, waiting, waiting. You can not count on McGregor, he's talking about being President, he's talking about being the President of Ireland. Imagine that."

Ad

Trending

Watch Moicano's comments about Chandler and McGregor below:

Ad

Conor McGregor reacts to Michael Chandler's loss against Paddy Pimblett

Heading into UFC 314, Conor McGregor placed a $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett. McGregor ultimately lost his money due to Pimblett dominating Chandler before securing a third-round TKO win.

McGregor reacted to Chandler's latest loss by saying this on Twitter:

"Chandler you motherfooker you! Rest up, fair play. My history with Mike and the odds on him by KO swayed me to take the risk. My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet. Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights. So happy days, ya’s’r welcome. Ah well, what’s $500,000 to an M G like me, can you please remind me?"

Ad

Michael Chandler didn't announce his retirement following his latest loss against Paddy Pimblett, leaving the door open for a return to the Octagon. Meanwhile, the MMA community has continued to question if Conor McGregor will ever fight again.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.