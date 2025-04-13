Paddy Pimblett sends Conor McGregor a message after ‘The Notorious’ bet $500K on Michael Chandler to win at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett faced Conor McGregor's formerly scheduled opponent, Michael Chandler, in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12. The pair went to war in Miami, Florida, with fans and pundits eager to see if the hype surrounding Pimblett was warranted.

With the Scouser entering his biggest fight to date, he delivered the best performance of his career, defeating Chandler via TKO in Round 3. His victory left McGregor $500,000 poorer, as the Irishman had placed half a million dollars on 'Iron' to topple the 30-year-old, something that irked Pimblett enough to respond.

During his post-fight press conference, Pimblett was asked if he would be interested in facing Ilia Topuria, with the duo sharing a beef that extends years back. The Scouser responded:

"I'd love to welcome him to 155 [pounds]. But apparently he's sitting out and waiting for a title shot. But, what I've just done to Chandler is half the blueprint to beating him. He's even more of a midget than Chandler is."

He added:

"But as I say, anyone can get it. All the names I mentioned. And even McGregor, putting money on Chandler to win, lad. The Irish-Scouse connection, lad, he's meant to back me. And he never [did]. So if he wants it, he'll get it as well."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's message to Conor McGregor below (7:10):

Conor McGregor won't fight again, believes Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Having been announced to return at UFC 303 in June 2024 against Michael Chandler, the Irishman withdrew from the bout due to a broken toe.

His comeback has looked less and less likely ever since, with 'The Notorious' himself admitting that his focus was more on politics than on fighting at the present moment.

Former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently appeared on the Patrick Bet-David podcast, where he discussed the potential return of McGregor to MMA. 'La Leyenda' said:

"I think he's retired... He's not gonna come back... I think that he doesn't have the motivation anymore. He's done great things in the sport, but he doesn't have the motivation. He's got, I think, a lot of money. He's spending also a lot of money. I don't know, I don't know him personally."

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments on Conor McGregor below (0:10):

