Did Floyd Mayweather hit on Aljamain Sterling's girlfriend? When 'Funk Master' accused the boxer of trying to steal Rebecca Cruz

One would think people would stop messing with you if you're a highly accomplished fighter. Unfortunately for Aljamain Sterling, that was not the case. According to 'Funk Master', a legendary boxer once tried to sneakily snatch his girlfriend.

The culprit in this story is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' once apparently tried to hit on the UFC bantamweight champion's girlfriend, Rebecca Cruz, at a party in 2016.

According to 'Funk Master', Mayweather sent his "minions" to invite the duo over to party with him. However, sensing the boxing legend's ulterior motive, Sterling rejected the offer in a rather aggressive callout.

Speaking about the incident in an interview with Barstool Sports, Sterling said:

"He sent over his minions to try to pick her up. This was back in 2016. I was still undefeated at the time... A guy first told us... we can both come down. I'm like, man, I ain't stupid. We come over there, you guys are going to try to take her up and push me back, and I'm going to feel some type of way and be like, naah."

He added:

"Now I've got to create a scene, because you are not about to punk me like that... I was like, listen, I know how this movie goes, you can tell Floyd he is undefeated in boxing, I'm undefeated in MMA. If we want to figure out what's the better sport, we can fight out today."

Aljamain Sterling believes his resume is vastly superior to Sean O'Malley's

Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to put his bantamweight title on the line against Sean O'Malley at the upcoming UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19, at the TD Garden in Boston.

However, Sterling believes he has a vastly superior resume to his opponent's. During the media day for the upcoming pay-per-view, 'Funk Master' opined that he has faced high-caliber opposition throughout his career, while Petr Yan is the only notable win on 'Sugar's' record.

"The caliber of opposition and opponents that I have faced [compared to him] is night and day... I don't think there's anyone in the UFC other than Petr Yan that he has beaten that is still in the UFC, and you can't say the same for my resume and the opponents that I have faced over the years."

