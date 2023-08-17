UFC 292 PPV price and tickets: Here's how to watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley from home and at the venue 

The highly anticipated UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to go down on Saturday, August 19, at the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will feature two title fights and promises to enthrall fight fans with a stacked fight card.

An exciting bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and No.2-ranked contender Sean O'Malley will headline the event. The 'Funk Master' is on an impressive nine-fight unbeaten streak and last beat Henry Cejudo via split decision at UFC 288.

Meanwhile, 'Suga' last beat Petr Yan via a highly controversial split decision to secure himself a title shot.

In the co-main event, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against Amanda Lemos for the first time since winning the belt against Carla Esparza at UFC 281. Both fighters are currently on a two-fight win streak.

With UFC 292 right around the corner, many are scrambling for live tickets and PPV prices. According to the Ticketmaster website, passes to watch the event live at TD Garden range between $345 and $4,006. Tickets are available for purchase on the website.

Alternatively, fans can also catch the fights at home via UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+ online platforms. The pay-per-view will cost $79.99 for current subscribers and $124.98 for new subscribers in the USA and Canada. For UK fans, the card will air live on TNT Sports, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

UFC 292 pay-per-view: Sean O'Malley confident about beating Aljamain Sterling despite being the underdog

Sean O'Malley recently discussed his upcoming title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 and claimed he's sure of a win despite his skills being overlooked by many.

O'Malley is widely considered among the best strikers in the UFC. However, the No. 2-ranked bantamweight will have his work cut out for him as he goes up against Sterling, the division's most decorated champion ever. 'Funk Master' will be looking to make a statement against 'Suga' and extend his record for the most title defenses in UFC bantamweight history.

Given Aljamain Sterling's resume, many have dismissed Sean O'Malley's chances at UFC 292 and believe 'Funk Master' will get his fourth title defense. However, as per O'Malley, he's immune to the noise and is confident in himself.

At the recent UFC 292 pre-fight presser, he said:

"I don’t really care what people say... I kind of like being the underdog... He’s the bantamweight GOAT. He’s on a nine-fight winning streak, and he’s saying I haven’t earned the shot. How stupid will he look when I go out there and knock him out... It makes him look real stupid." [via mmajunkie.usatoday.com]