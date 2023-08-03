"This man is about to kill Sean O'Malley" - Fans react to Aljamain Sterling's insane crash diet physique ahead of UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling appears to be in great shape ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. The UFC bantamweight champion recently showed off his exceptionally ripped physique on social media and gave credit to a strict crash diet for allowing him to achieve such results.

Sterling and O'Malley are set to go head-to-head for the bantamweight title on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. As one of the UFC's most decorated 135-pound champions, 'Funk Master' will be looking to secure a statement victory and have the most title defenses in divisional history.

After Aljamain Sterling posted the video of his physique on Twitter, fans took to the comments section to express their reactions.

One fan showered high praise on Sterling and wrote:

"Bro legitimately may have the best physique in UFC history."

Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 @TruthfulUfcFan 🏾 @funkmasterMMA Bro legitimately may have the best physique in UFC history

Another awed fan predicted Sterling to beat O'Malley and wrote:

"This man is about to kill Sean O'Malley."

One user expressed his excitement for Sterling's next fight and wrote:

"Jesus Christ champ you’re RIPPED I’m so hyped for fight week."

Another user claimed:

"Good lord have mercy! Sean in for a rude awakening courtesy of the champ!"

One fan confidently predicted Aljamain Sterling to win and wrote:

"This post just made me feel super secure about my bet on you to win. You bout to twist that man up like a pretzel."

One fan wrote:

"Comments are wild. Alja smokes O’Malley."

Aljamain Sterling warns Sean O'Malley about making a mistake during their fight

Aljamain Sterling recently sent a warning to Sean O'Malley about slipping up during their fight and shared a prediction for the highly-anticipated matchup at UFC 292.

While many consider 'Suga' to have the upper hand in the striking department, the 'Funk Master' is known for his impeccable grappling skills. Given that both fighters have advantages going into in the matchup, MMA fans are hyped to see who prevails in a wrestling vs. striking domain battle.

In a recent tweet, Aljamain Sterling addressed the difference in their skills and claimed that Sean O'Malley would be a good opponent to test his striking against. Warning O'Malley not to slip up during the fight, He wrote:

"Sean will be a good striking test. But he makes one mistake and he’ll be on his back."

Sharing his prediction for the matchup, Sterling continued:

"GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision."

GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision

#SnapTheTwig #4TimeFunk #AndStill Sean will be a good striking test. But he makes one mistake and he'll be on his back.GnP TKO, round 2! I've seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision