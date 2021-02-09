Did former NFL star Brandon Marshall call out Deontay Wilder?

Brandon Marshall has stated that he is interested in a fight with Deontay Wilder. Marshall recently appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports, where he claimed to have a better understanding of the sweet science.

When asked about Deontay Wilder, Marshall commented:

"You can't compare me to Deontay Wilder. I'm not Deontay Wilder. Deontay Wilder, obviously, we know him for his power. He's a freak athlete."

Nevertheless, Marshall said he would outclass Deontay Wilder if they delved a little deeper into the sweet science.

"But what I'd say is, I would challenge Deontay Wilder to dive a little deeper into the sweet science, and that's where I think I separate myself from a lot of these heavyweights."

Even though Brandon Marshall has never fought a professional boxing match, he claims to have a good understanding of the art.

"You haven’t seen me on pay-per-view. No, I don’t have a win under my belt, or a loss, or a knockout. But at the end of the day, I know how to fight, I know how to box, I know the sweet science," said Marshall.

Brandon Marshall retired from the NFL after his 2018 season with New Orleans Saints. Marshall said that he has been focusing on his boxing ever since his retirement.

Former NFL WR Brandon Marshall wants to box Deontay Wilder



pic.twitter.com/mIWtIJcLDO — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) February 1, 2021

Why does Brandon Marshall want to retire from boxing before fighting Deontay Wilder?

Brandon Marshall stated that he would retire from boxing if he did not get the fight by September 2021.

"If it doesn’t happen before September, I’m gonna retire. I’m retiring from boxing. I’m retiring before I even step foot in the ring. If it doesn’t happen, I’m just gonna move on to other things because I’m tired of chasing these guys," explained Marshall.

Deontay Wilder has not responded to Brendon Marshall's comments as of yet. 'The Bronze Bomber' last appeared inside the ring against British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' handed Deontay Wilder his first professional loss in their rematch last February.

While their first match ended in a draw, Tyson Fury was able to defeat Deontay Wilder inside 7 rounds during the rematch. The fight was pretty lopsided, with Tyson Fury remaining in control throughout the fight. Deontay Wilder was unable to perform and suffered a lot of punishment at the hands of his opponent.

In the seventh round, Deontay Wilder's trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel and Tyson Fury won via technical knockout.