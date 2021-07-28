Did Tatiana Suarez have cancer?

UFC women's strawweight Tatiana Suarez's dream of winning a medal at the 2012 London Olympics came to a screeching halt in 2011. While preparing to compete in the wrestling category at the prestigious games, Suarez suffered a neck injury and later, via an MRI and CAT scan, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The California native, who was just 20 years old at the time, started radiation therapy and underwent surgery to have her lymph nodes and thyroid removed. Thankfully, the surgery was successful.

Tatiana Suarez took an interest in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2013, which led her down the road of mixed martial arts. She also managed to win gold medals at the 2013 and 2015 World Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

Tatiana Suarez started her professional MMA career in July 2014. After stacking up three finishes in her first three fights, she was called up by the UFC to be a part of the 23rd season of its cult reality show The Ultimate Fighter.

Suarez was on Claudia Gadelha's team and went on to win the tournament by defeating Amanda Cooper via a D'Arce Choke in the opening round of their fight.

The 30-year-old has competed four more times in the UFC since winning TUF and has won every time. Her undefeated run in the UFC includes a victory over former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

The California native holds an unbeaten MMA record of 8-0. Her last fight took place in June 2019 at UFC 238. At the pay-per-view, she defeated Nina Nunes by way of a unanimous decision.

Tatiana Suarez pulls out of UFC 266 due to injury

Tatiana Suarez posted an Instagram video to announce that she has suffered a knee injury and will not be able to compete at the UFC 266 event.

"I sustained a very bad knee injury and now I need surgery. Can't believe this is my reality but it is. And when they do a story on me, it gonna be the most kicka-- story out there because when I make my comeback, it's gonna be amazing." Tatiana Suarez said in her Instagram video.

The 30-year-old was all set to return to the octagon after a two-year layoff against Roxanne Modafferi on September 25. But it appears fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness the undefeated fighter's return to action.

Edited by Harvey Leonard