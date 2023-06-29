Dillon Danis puts Sean O'Malley on blast for 'wishing death' on him

Dillon Danis put Sean O'Malley on blast after insinuating that the latter wished death on him during a recent episode of his podcast. He was clearly upset about the remarks as he took to social media to address him.

In a now-deleted tweet, 'El Jefe' fired back at O'Malley for the remarks he made about him. During a recent episode of his podcast The Bro'Malley Show, the UFC bantamweight contender mentioned that he wouldn't want to be anything like the Bellator fighter. This is likely due to him being such a polarizing figure and despised by a large portion of the MMA community.

He said:

"If I had to pick one person in this world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis. I'd be like holy s**t just put a bullet in my head. I do not want to be that guy." [h/t BJPENN.com]

The Jiu-Jitsu specialist responded by calling 'Sugar' out for making those remarks about him. In the since-deleted tweet, he mentioned that he shouldn't be wishing death on him and then noted that he will be rooting for Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, writing:

"wishing death upon me shows how much of a pu**y you are at heart. I truly hope @funkmasterMMA puts a old school NY beating on your snitch a*s."

It remains to be seen whether 'Sugar' will respond or if he decides to avoid Dillon Danis, especially now that he is preparing for his upcoming bantamweight title shot against Sterling.

Sean O'Malley wants to see Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway next

Sean O'Malley complimented Ilia Topuria for his ascension up the rankings in the UFC featherweight division.

During the aforementioned episode, 'Sugar' complimented 'El Matador' and shared his thoughts on him as a fighter. He is currently riding high after earning a dominant unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett, which moved him into the title picture at 145 lbs.

The bantamweight contender noted that Topuria is a fun fighter to watch and mentioned that he wants to see him fight former champion Max Holloway, saying:

"I wanna see Ilia Topuria versus Max [Holloway], dude. Give me that fight, bro" [10:32 - 10:38]

