Dillon Danis takes a shot at Valentina Shevchenko for supporting Jon Jones

Dillon Danis definitely wasn't keen about Valentina Shevchenko supporting Jon Jones.

The Bellator star took to Twitter and responded to Shevchenko in a now-deleted tweet.

Following the recent controversial arrest of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, reigning UFC Women's Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko showed her support towards the former on social media.

However, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis certainly wasn't a fan of Shevchenko being in favor of Jones, as he took to Twitter and called out Shevchenko in a now-deleted tweet.

Dillon Danis calls out Valentina Shevchenko for supporting Jon Jones

Reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones was recently arrested for DWI in Albuquerque and the news certainly took the entire MMA community by storm. With several fighters reacting to the news of Jones' arrest, Valentina Shevchenko also supported the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, noting that they had previously shared the UFC 247 card.

So sad the modern world is all about hype!

Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation!

Fighting on the same card , I could see he is kind and noble man !

Him being in all that difficult times - he will be back Stronger ! 💪🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 26, 2020

Danis, who on the other hand, had developed quite the rivalry with Jones, responded to Shevchenko by stating in a tweet that not only did Jones put his own life at risk but the life of other people, as well.

In a deleted tweet, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace said the following:

Dillon Danis went after Valentina Shevchenko, but later he deleted this tweet. #MMATwitter #JonJones pic.twitter.com/5RLN1P8FAj — Simon (@Panigale__V4) March 27, 2020

What's next for Jon Jones?

As of now, it remains to be seen what the UFC's plans are for Jon Jones and the question remains if he will be stripped of his title or not.