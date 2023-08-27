"Disgusting" - UFC Hall of Famer weighs in after fighter on the undercard of Usyk-Dubois blasts K2 promotions for not attending to his injuries

Michael Bisping is one of the most outspoken figures in MMA. The Englishman is a former UFC middleweight champion, whose career was built on his 'never say die' attitude and penchant for trash-talking. 'The Count' parlayed his gift of gab into a podcasting career and as an analyst and commentator for the UFC.

So it comes as no surprise to many that Michael Bisping occasionally shares his opinions on the ongoings in the world of combat sports, whether it has to do with MMA or boxing. He recently took to Twitter to express his disgust over K2 Promotions' questionable handling of one of their fighters' injuries.

Anthony Yigit is a professional boxer from Sweden. He recently took part in a hard-fought bout against Jacob Quinn in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois undercard, winning via unanimous decision. The 31-year-old is signed to K2 Promotions, which is owned by the famous Klitschko brothers, Wladimir and Vitali.

Unfortunately, their past as boxers seems not to have translated into K2 Promotions having policies designed to take care of its fighters. Anthony Yigit sustained various facial injuries against Jacob Quinn. After winning, he expected to have his wounds treated, but K2 Promotions lacked the necessary equipment.

He was advised to get his injuries tended to at a hospital, but was further shocked when he was told that K2 Promotions wouldn't provide him with any transportation and that he would have to call an ambulance himself. After a long back-and-forth, he convinced them to transport them to a hospital.

Michael Bisping, who is more than familiar with fight-related injuries, was in disbelief.

The UFC Hall of Famer's past comments about boxing

The UFC Hall of Famer once took part in a discussion, wherein he compared the difference between boxing and MMA and how it relates to the safety of the fighters. He mentioned that in boxing, fighters who get knocked down, are given a 10-second count to get back to their feet and risk getting knocked down again.

The process repeats itself until either a third knockdown happens or a knockout occurs. Michael Bisping correctly pointed out the greater risk of CTE in such a scenario, where trauma to the brain is prolonged, versus knocking someone down in MMA and immediately following them to the ground for a TKO, sparing them from prolonged punishment.

