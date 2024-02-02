"Do a DNA test" - When Israel Adesanya went on expletive-laden rant questioning Dricus du Plessis' African heritage

The animosity between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis intensified after 'Stillknocks' delivered a stoppage victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 last July.

In a tense moment, 'The Last Stylebender' stepped into the octagon and unleashed a barrage of profanities at du Plessis. While both fighters managed to avoid a physical altercation, Adesanya initially advised the South African native to maintain composure as they stood face to face; however, his attitude swiftly shifted. Adesanya said:

"This is my African brother right here, let's go ni**a, what's up b*tch? Let's go ni**a, here ni**a. Wassup ni**a? Yeah, my African brother!"

The reigning UFC middleweight champ fired back:

"I'm African but I ain't no brother of yours, son. What do you say to everybody in New Zealand? What do you say?"

Israel Adesanya quickly responded:

"I don't need a DNA test, I don't need a [DNA test] to know where I'm from. If they do a [DNA test] it'll say I'm from Nigeria. Do a DNA test, it'll tell you where you're from."

Check out the confrontation between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis below (2:18):

The heated confrontation originates from their past, when du Plessis openly challenged Adesanya, doubting his status as a genuine African fighter. 'Stillknocks' asserted himself as the sole authentic African competitor in the UFC, implying that others falsely claimed the African label without residing or training on the continent.

Dricus du Plessis opens up about Israel Adesanya's profanity tirade at UFC 290

Dricus du Plessis seems unaffected by the racially charged verbal attacks unleashed by Israel Adesanya at UFC 290.

After the incident, 'Stillknocks' labeled Adesanya as a "clown" and condemned his conduct as inappropriate for a champion, stating that such behavior is more akin to immaturity rather than that of an adult. However, du Plessis now appears to downplay the former middleweight champion's comments.

During an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw for Sportskeeda MMA last month, du Plessis said:

"We are one of the very few sports that still have freedom of speech—real freedom of speech in terms of... You get a stage, you get a mic, and you say what you're going to say. You have to face the consequences; that's one thing I admire about the company, Dana, and the powers that they give all the fighters—that they give you the right to say whatever you want."

He added:

"How you want to portray yourself in front of the world—that's your prerogative. We are not told to say anything and do anything; do whatever you like, but as long as it's within the law, go right ahead. Best of luck to you."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (13:16):