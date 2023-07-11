Israel Adesanya's video proof reveals Dricus du Plessis' attempt to hide 'Real African Champ' statement

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis has reached a boiling point, with tensions escalating to new heights.

In a highly charged moment following du Plessis' victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, 'The Last Stylebender' entered the octagon and unleashed a barrage of profanities that appeared to have been carefully saved for du Plessis:

This contentious encounter stems from their history, where du Plessis had previously called out Adesanya, questioning his authenticity as an African fighter. 'Stillknocks' claimed to be the only genuine African competitor in the UFC, suggesting that others were merely using the African label despite not residing or training on the continent.

In the midst of the heated feud, the UFC middleweight champion took to social media to unveil a compelling video, countering Dricus du Plessis' efforts to conceal the "Real African Champ" statement.

Israel Adesanya shared a collage comprising two videos that shed light on the ongoing. In one video, du Plessis is seen questioning if there is any evidence of him making claims about being a "real African" and labeling others as "fake Africans." The other clip showcases a repeating segment from du Plessis' previous post-fight octagon interview, where he expresses his ambition to become the "Real African" champion:

Chael Sonnen slams Israel Adesanya for his octagon clash with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen delivered a scathing critique aimed at Israel Adesanya following his octagon clash with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290.

In a recent YouTube video, 'The Bad Guy' remarked:

"Adesanya lost his mind tonight in front of you and it was real and it didn’t have anything to do with money and it did not have anything to do with fame. He lost his mind tonight on a poor up-and-comer, who does not have a beautiful contract, who is not world-known, who is not a face that is going to go down as an icon of his industry."

He added:

"The big man picked on the little man and he couldn’t control himself. It was real. And it was real because ‘Izzy’ hasn’t let that other stuff in. He hasn’t let those distractions in. He’s that same hungry guy."

