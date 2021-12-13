"Do you miss the Brazilian slap?" - Rafael dos Anjos calls out Nate Diaz in latest tweet

Rafael dos Anjos has called out Nate Diaz on social media. Diaz and dos Anjos previously faced off in 2014 at UFC on Fox 13: Dos Santos vs. Miocic.

It was Rafael dos Anjos who came up victorious in their first fight, winning a unanimous decision victory. RDA's win over Diaz was enough to set him up for a shot at Anthony Pettis, the 155lb champion at the time. Despite having the odds stacked against him, dos Anjos captured the lightweight title and went on to defend it against Donald Cerrone.

Since then, however, dos Anjos has lost the title, had a relatively unsuccessful venture up to welterweight, and is now back in the 155lb division, currently ranked No.6.

Since moving back down to lightweight, dos Anjos has had a hard time finding fights. Several matchups with Islam Makhachev have fallen through, and the former champ has now set his sights on a former foe.

In a recent Twitter post, Rafael dos Anjos called out Nate Diaz, stating:

"NateDiaz209 what’s up? Do you miss the Brazilian slap?"

Is Nate Diaz vs. Rafael dos Anjos a fight that the UFC are likely to book next?

It is now common knowledge that Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current contract with the UFC. Dana White initially appeared to indicate that they were looking to have Diaz fight rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev, but Diaz has since ruled that out.

There are a number of high-profile fights that Diaz would likely prefer to dos Anjos, such as a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor or a matchup with recent lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier.

However, if those fights fail to come to fruition, then a bout with Rafael dos Anjos is perfectly logical. The Brazilian is capable of competing at both lightweight and welterweight, and is a true veteran of the game.

There is also a pre-established narrative between the two men, with dos Anjos having comfortably defeated the Stockton striker back in 2014.

