Does Joe Rogan have vitiligo skin condition?

On episode #1424 of JRE in February 2020, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan revealed that he suffered from vitiligo. Speaking to American comedian Tom Papa on the podcast, Rogan stated that a month-long full carnivore diet helped him combat the skin condition:

"I know quite a few people who that've done it [a carnivore diet] that have had some serious results... Serious results with autoimmune issues too. I have vitiligo which is an autoimmune disease, which causes you to have these patches where you don't have any pigment, and this month I have the best results I've ever had with vitiligo, with spots filling in."

Watch the full JRE clip below:

The 54-year-old explained that his condition comes and goes according to how well he takes care of his body. Rogan further elaborated that processed sugars and especially junk food are the culprits behind autoimmune disorders.

In the episode, he revealed that he usually has two meals a day while following the carnivore diet. In an Instagram post, the American podcaster also credited the all-meat diet for helping him get rid of a lot of aches and pains in his body.

Joe Rogan is also a firm believer in the health benefits of regular sauna sessions and cold plunges. The UFC legend is also known for following grueling fitness routines.

When Joe Rogan told Sean O'Malley about his morning routine

On JRE MMA Show #30 in June 2018, Joe Rogan explained to UFC fighter Sean O'Malley that his morning routine includes fasted cardio or yoga. Rogan added that he also does martial arts or weight lifting in the afternoons:

"Fasted cardio, that's what I like to do or fasted yoga... So intermittent fasting and then I usually like yoga or running... And then I do something in the afternoon, either martial arts related or weightlifting related."

Listen to the full podcast below:

During the episode, Rogan also revealed that he likes to do an hour or two of sauna sessions regularly. The podcast host further told O'Malley that he had been following a kimchi and elk meat diet for the past four months.

O'Malley revealed that he was also following a full meat diet after listening to Rogan's podcast and that he was already reaping its benefits.

