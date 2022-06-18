Joe Rogan urges everybody to reap the advantages gained from doing the 'cold plunge' - "My body feels so good"

Joe Rogan seems to be a great fan of cold plunge sessions. He recently shared his experience of soaking himself in icy cold water to recover after his daily workouts.

Rogan is a fitness enthusiast and frequently involves himself in hardcore workout sessions. Post these sessions, in order to recover from the soreness of muscles due to workouts, he also indulges in ice bath sessions.

Posting a video of one such session, the popular podcaster and UFC color commentator also spoke of the advantages one can reap from having ice baths. He also threw light on how these ice baths can improve the quality of physical as well as mental well-being of an individual.

Speaking of the advantages in his recent Instagram clip, Rogan said:

"My body feels so good. My soreness that was generally just an ordinary part of my everyday life, a massive amount of that has disappeared... Sauna and cold plunge routine that I do, it has made a giant difference and it just makes me feel great.... It makes a giant difference in your physical and maybe just as important or more important, your mental well-being. My mind feels so much better after a hard workout and after a good sauna session and a good ice bath session."

You can check out the clip below:

Joe Rogan talks about gun laws and getting a concealed carry permit in the US

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan sat alongside Second Amendment advocate and gun enthusiast Colion Noir to discuss gun laws and gun crime rates in the United States.

During their conversation, he also threw light on the leniency in the procedure to get an arms permit in the States.

Speaking of the "extensive examination" that the UFC host had to go through in order to obtain a concealed carry permit, the 54 year-old said:

"When I had gotten a concealed carry permit, I had to go through an extensive examination, which also involved showing that you are proficient at shooting. Why don't people have to do that?"

You can check out the JRE clip below:

