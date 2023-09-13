“Doesn’t mean you’re the best” – Jessa Khan’s status as world champion doesn’t bother Danielle Kelly

Danielle Kelly isn’t worried about Jessa Khan’s accolade of being a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion as their world title match draws near.

Earlier this year, Khan competed in the 2023 IBJJF World Championships. She won all four matches, including two by armbar, to secure a gold medal in the highly respected tournament.

On September 29, Khan will look to add more gold to her collection by defeating Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title. The Cambodian-American grappler holds a win against Kelly from 2021, but they’ve each evolved since then.

During an interview with ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson, Kelly had this to say about Khan bringing her world championship status ahead of their upcoming rematch:

“Just because going into this match just because you're a world champion or you have a title, doesn’t mean you're the best, you know?”

Jessa Khan is a world-class grappler who shouldn't be underestimated. With that said, she doesn’t have experience competing in the circle, contrary to her upcoming opponent.

Meanwhile, Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022. The American’s promotional tenure began with a draw against Mei Yamaguchi before submitting Mariia Molchanova eight months later, leading to two $50,000 performance bonuses.

On February 24, Kelly extended her unbeaten promotional record with a unanimous decision win after an intense battle against Ayaka Miura.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.