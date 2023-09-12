Danielle Kelly says ‘experience’ will help her overcome ‘talented’ Jessa Khan: “I’ve had a really good preparation”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will compete in the biggest contest of her career in a match-up that she has been chasing down for some time.

Debuting inside the circle back at ONE X last year, the 27-year-old athlete's run in the promotion has all been leading to this one night.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kelly will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Standing across from her on the global stage will be a competitor that the Silver Fox BJJ competitor has faced off with before.

Back in 2021, Kelly was defeated by 21-year-old grappling prodigy Jessa Khan, who has accomplished a lot in her career at such a young age.

Attempting to get revenge in this match-up and walk away as a world champion, Danielle Kelly knows that she must play to her strengths against a fellow elite Jiu-Jitsu competitor.

In an interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, she previewed the match-up, pointing out what she expects from Khan and where she sees there being an advantage in this contest:

“You know, I just feel like going into this she's gonna be hard to put away for sure. She’s talented but also, I think, I’ve got more experience and I feel that I’ve had a really good preparation.”

Watch the full interview from Instagram live below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.