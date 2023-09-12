Jessa Khan says she pulled a U-turn on decision to quit because she ‘would regret it in the long run’ 

Jessa Khan almost quit submission grappling after enduring a rough patch.

Between 2021 and early 2022, Khan suffered eight losses in twelve submission grappling matches. As a result, she considered ending her full-time commitment to the sport, which would have prevented her from reaching her full potential.

During an interview with Alex Wendling, the 21-year-old Cambodian grappler had this to say about considering stepping away from submission grappling:

“Yes, I was just thinking about like stopping but I knew that like deep down if I were to stop without knowing that I didn't fully give it 100 percent, I would regret it in the long run.”

Jessa Khan decided not to give up on her dreams and won eight of her last nine submission grappling matches. She is now preparing for the biggest opportunity of her career.

On September 29, Khan will challenge Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title. There will be added stakes on the intriguing matchup, as the 21-year-old holds a decision win against Kelly in a 2021 bout under the Who’s #1 banner.

Jessa Khan must be ready for an evolved version of Kelly. Since their first matchup, the 27-year-old American has arguably become the biggest superstar in women’s submission grappling. She has also established a 2-0-1 record under the ONE banner, which included two $50,000 performance bonuses.

Kelly vs. Khan is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.