ONE Championship: Jessa Khan wants to inspire more women on and off the mats 

Jessa Khan may have been forced to wait a little longer than usual for her promotional debut. But it seems good things come to those who wait.

In the time that she has been a part of the promotion’s growing submission grappling roster, the 21-year-old prodigy has been excelling in her career, becoming better and better each time she competes.

When she finally makes the walk for the first time, Khan will now do it as an IBJJF world champion after taking home the light-featherweight gold earlier this year.

As a result of the success she has recently achieved, the Cambodian-American competitor will compete for the first time under the ONE Championship banner in a matchup that her recent form deserves.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, she will face off with Danielle Kelly for the second time in her career. Having beaten Kelly back in 2021, she will look to do the same at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

In the build-up to the contest, Khan has also spoken about the different sources of motivation that have made her into an elite competitor on the mats.

In an interview with Alex Wendling, Jessa Khan spoke about her ambition to inspire women through her performances, whether they use it to fuel their training in jiu-jitsu or quality of life:

“My goal was mainly focused on like females I always want to try to bring up either the little girls or like older women to just have more confidence in themselves and like get better at jiu-jitsu and like anything else I can help them like off the mats.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.