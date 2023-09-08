Jessa Khan on her aggressive jiu-jitsu game: “You don’t really see any stalling or anything for me”

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling phenom and former IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan is all set and ready to make her promotional debut, and it’s going to be in arguably the biggest match of her professional career thus far.

Khan is set to do battle with fellow American phenom Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The bout will be for the inaugural ONE women’s submission grappling world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Khan was quick to tell fans to expect nothing but all-out aggression from her end.

The Cambodian-American stalwart said:

“You don’t really see any stalling or anything for me – that’s not really part of my game. Like I said, whether I’m on top, on bottom, even if I’m in a bad position, I feel like I always just kind of figure out a way to get to the submission.”

Khan beat Kelly in the first encounter at WNO: Craig Jones vs Ronaldo Junior in February of 2021, winning by decision. She hopes to repeat the feat the next time they meet face to face, but is gunning for a crowd-pleasing submission this time around.

Will Khan fulfill her goal of forcing Danielle Kelly to tap out, and then grab the coveted golden strap in ONE Championship? Or will Kelly even the score and take the belt for herself? We will soon find out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.