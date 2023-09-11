Jessa Khan proved BJJ greatness to parents with early success: “They kind of already understood”

It’s always understandable when parents seem reluctant when their kids get into martial arts, unlike Jessa Khan’s.

The submission grappling star knew early on that her parents might have apprehension when she took Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Nevertheless, Khan showed her mom and dad that there was no need to worry about her.

Khan, who now holds multiple titles under her BJJ black belt, was a prodigious grappler and achieved unprecedented success across different competitions. After ruling the regionals and the IBJJF, Khan will make her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 14 against old foe Danielle Kelly.

Khan and Kelly’s second meeting is for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title and will transpire on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of her promotional debut, Khan told ONE Championship that her parents threw their full support at her the moment she displayed uncanny mastery of the beautiful art.

She said:

“I mean, I guess it's different because they already saw that I was having some success throughout like, the color belts whenever I was younger. So I guess that already gave them some reassurance that I would still do well if I were to like, dedicate more time to jiu-jitsu and like start being homeschooled and stuff. So they kind of already understood and supported me from the beginning.”

Khan is one of the most decorated BJJ artists of this generation with gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, and a world championship in the IBJJF.

The Cambodian-American will now try to write another chapter in her storied career when she faces Kelly for a piece of ONE Championship gold. The pair first met in 2021 at Who’s Number One with Khan taking the referee decision win.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.