Lady armbar: Jessa Khan confident she can catch Danielle Kelly with an armbar “from any position”

Jessa Khan is looking to employ her vaunted armbar against Danielle Kelly in their scheduled title fight later this month and is confident in delivering on it.

The Cambodian-American jiu-jitsu ace will battle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jessa Khan expressed confidence in coming away with the win in her next fight in every way possible, including through the use of armbars.

The 21-year-old Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy standout said:

“I’ve been going over a lot of like attacks, whether it’s on bottom or top. You know, I’m mainly known for doing armbars. And I feel pretty comfortable to hit them from any position.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will mark the promotional debut of Jessa Khan. She won over Kelly in their previous encounter outside of ONE in February 2021 in the United States, something she looks to ride on in their rematch.

In this year’s IBJJF World Championships, she won a gold medal in the light featherweight division.

Danielle Kelly, for her part, has won back-to-back matches, the last one over Ayaka Miura of Japan by unanimous decision in March.

She is excited to finally get the chance to lay her hands on a world title in the historic match, something she has always wanted to do since joining ONE last year.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.