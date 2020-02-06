Dominick Reyes says Jon Jones' boxing isn't the best; willing to get knocked out at UFC 247

Dominick Reyes (right) following his win over Volkan Oezdemir (Image Courtesy: LowKick MMA)

With UFC 247 just around the corner, fight fans around the globe are currently awaiting the return of reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who will be defending his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against the undefeated Dominick Reyes in the main event of the show.

Reyes, who now finds himself a win away from making history, will look to exploit Jones' weakness inside the Octagon and according to the challenger, one of the weaknesses is Jones' boxing.

Dominick Reyes believes Jon Jones isn't great at boxing, willing to get knocked-out at UFC 247

While speaking at a recent Athletes Panel ahead of UFC 247, Dominick Reyes claimed that Jon Jones might be good at kickboxing but he certainly isn't the best boxer in the UFC. Reyes, who is still undefeated inside the Octagon, will be looking to exploit that, as he believes that his boxing instead remains as the best in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“It’s no secret Jon isn’t the best boxer in UFC. He’s a great kickboxer and he has great range and he kicks very well. But he’s not the best boxer. I intend to exploit that. I think my boxing is probably the best in the division, and with footwork and fearlessness, I will get in there and put these hands on him.”- Dominick Reyes stated

When is UFC 247?

UFC 247 is scheduled to take place on the 8th of February in Houston, Texas and will be headlined by Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes, as the two men are set to battle it out over the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.