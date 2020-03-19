Dominick Reyes' training partner reveals whether Jon Jones rematch is happening

Many felt that Dominick Reyes should have had his hand raised against Jon Jones at UFC 247.

While Dana White expressed an interest in a rematch, is Jan Blachowicz's presence blocking that from happening?

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Jon Jones' return run since 2018 has been very different. The Light Heavyweight Champion is regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and one of the greatest of all time. However, his trademark dominance hasn't been seen in his last couple of fights.

He's fought four opponents since December 2018 and three of them went to decision, with his only finish coming against Alexander Gustafsson - the only man previously to take him to his limit (with many arguing that he defeated Jones).

Since then, he's faced Anthony Smith - who he beat by a comfortable unanimous decision, and then Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes - both of whom he defeated by a narrow decision margin.

In both cases, many argued that Jones was defeated and had the judges on his side. The case was even more so for the Reyes fight as one of the judges was under heavy criticism for his scoring.

Dominick Reyes' teammate Sam Alvey told BJPENN.com that he doesn't expect Reyes to get an immediate rematch due to Jan Blachowicz winning his #1 contender's fight against Corey Anderson last month:

“I don’t think he is getting the rematch. Jon wants Blachowicz. I think we will see Blachowicz get Jones and we will see Reyes fight Corey Anderson. Anderson doesn’t want to fight Dom but he doesn’t have a choice,” Alvey said to BJPENN.com. “If and when he beats Corey, Dom will get the rematch. Although I think Dom won the fight and deserves an immediate rematch, all signs point to it not happening, unfortunately.”

It seems to be this way, but Dana White expressed an interest in booking a rematch with Dominick Reyes. Thiago Santos, who challenged for the title before Reyes, is expected to return in a few months and have a big fight that could put him back in title contention.

Until then, it appears that Jan Blachowicz is next in line and it's not unfair either. Jon Jones expressed an interest in facing Blachowicz next and praised him for shutting down Corey Anderson - a man who spoke a lot of trash about Jon Jones recently.