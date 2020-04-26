Dominick Reyes wants to fight Jan Blachowicz for the interim light heavyweight title

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes is looking forward to his next fight, for the possibilities of scaling greater heights are endless, regardless of whether or not he faces reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a rematch of their nail biting encounter at UFC 247.

Though valiant, Reyes' effort to dethrone Jones fell short in the end as the former ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision after five grueling rounds of back and forth action; but 'The Devastator' surely made a lot of noise in that fight and his popularity has only risen upwards since.

What's next for 'The Devastator'?

Lot of people even publicly stated that they felt Reyes was hard done by and he deserved to win the fight. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently said that he felt Reyes clearly got the better of Jones in that fight and the title should have been strapped around his waist. Buoyed by the newfound confidence that came from stretching a world champion to the limit, Reyes knows that it's only an uphill climb from here, whether or not he gets the rematch against Jones right away.

During an appearance on the What the Heck show, Reyes expressed the desire to face top contender Jan Blachowicz up next for the interim title as the champion is not likely going to be fighting anytime soon, currently serving a punishment for aggravated DUI and negligent use of firearms.

“I think he’s a fantastic fighter. I think he’s one of the most technical guys in the division. I think he has some really good power. I think he’s just a technical beast and he has a lot of experience to where he’s wise with his technical ability. This is a guy I’ve been wanting to fight for a minute, so if there’s an interim then yeah, hell yeah, let’s do it. But I think we’re gonna get that rematch first.”