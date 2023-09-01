"Don't f*ck around my house" - UFC President Dana White issues stern public warning after incident at his house in Maine

UFC president Dana White is one of the most well-known figures in MMA. He acts as the public face of the sport's top promotion and has accrued a massive amount of wealth throughout his years at its helm. So it should come as no surprise that the UFC president owns several mansions.

Unfortunately, for him, one of his mansions was recently targeted by a 23-year-old man in Maine. The suspect has been identified as Brady Cooper, largely thanks to a reward Dana White offered to anyone who could help pinpoint the suspect based on footage captured from his mansion's doorbell camera.

After the suspect's apprehension, the UFC president took the opportunity to warn anyone against targeting his home. This is not the first time that a home belonging to one of MMA's most well-known figures was the site of a potential burglary. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones once chased off a potential burglar.

Footage of the incident was captured by a security camera, which showed Jones, armed with a shotgun, running after a failed robber, who had entered two of his vehicles. Strangely enough, Anthony Smith, who is one of Jon Jones' former opponents, also dealt with a similar incident.

However, in his case, the suspect had successfully entered his home, forcing 'Lionheart' to engage him in a physical fight that surprised him, as the man in question, called Luke Haberman, was able to withstand every blow the 205-pounder threw before law enforcement arrived.

Does Dana White have a combat sports or martial arts background?

As the most famous mixed martial arts promoter in the world, Dana White is constantly in the company of some of the most dangerous unarmed men and women on the planet. But is White himself a former fighter of any sort? As it turns out, the UFC president does not have a fighting record of any kind.

However, he once worked as a boxing trainer, from which he earned enough experience that he was confident in his ability to outbox former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, against whom he once accepted a boxing match.