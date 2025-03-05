"Don't ruin your faces" - When Joe Rogan hilariously reacted to news of Paige Vanzant's Power Slap debut while recalling ex-UFC star's BKFC fight

Several months ago, Joe Rogan joked about former UFC women's strawweight and flyweight Paige VanZant competing in Power Slap. His comments were made to ex-UFC heavyweight and frequent podcast guest Brendan Schaub on the June 22, 2024 edition of JRE Fight Companion.

After a difficult stint in a variety of combat sports, VanZant settled on Power Slap, making her debut on June 28, 2024. Prior to her first bout, Rogan shared his thoughts on '12 Gauge's' slap-fighting goals. In short, he was not in favor of it, and made similar comments about bare-knuckle boxing.

The longtime UFC commentator felt that VanZant, and her multi-sport opponent Rachael Ostovich, should not risk facial injuries in sports like Power Slap and bare-knuckle boxing, prompting him to joke about what he feels they should instead do.

"Power Slap 8, slap-fighting debut... okay, don't do it, Paige. When she fought Rachael Ostovich at bare-knuckle [boxing], I'm like, 'Please, ladies. You're both so f*cking pretty. Don't ruin your faces. The prettiest girls in the sport. Please. You guys should just abandon it and start making out."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on Paige VanZant's slap-fighting (1:35:17):

Power Slap has always generated controversy, but it continues to draw attention. Now, VanZant makes her return this Friday on March 7, taking on Mikael-Michelle Brown at Power Slap 12.

While professional wrestling is a potential route, especially given her past with AEW, VanZant has shown little interest in returning to sports entertainment.

Paige VanZant has found success at Power Slap despite Joe Rogan's reservations

While Joe Rogan was no fan of Paige VanZant competing in Power Slap, '12 Gauge' has actually turned her fortune around as a combat sports athlete. Prior to her slap-fighting debut, she was winless since 2020 across MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and boxing.

Ad

However, at Power Slap 8, VanZant managed to score a win after four years, defeating Christine Wolmarans via unanimous decision. A win streak, though, eluded her, as she drew against Chelsea Dodson at Power Slap 9.

