"Don't throw wild sh*t!" - Michael Bisping warns Charles Oliveira against these tendencies for shot against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for a second time for the lightweight championship at UFC 294 on October 21.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping advised Oliveira to take on a more calculated approach in the rematch. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, he said:

“Charles has to have a game plan. He can’t just go forward in a blaze of aggression. He can’t just be winging it. I mean, at the end of the day, when two fighters like that engage in just an all-out brawl, if Charles is doing that. It’s a coin toss, okay? It’s one shot can change everything. So you gotta have a game plan. Alright, granted as Mike Tyson said, everyone has a game plan until they get punched in the face."

Bisping then outlined what Charles Oliveira should do to combat Islam Makhachev's threat.

"Well he’s got to use a lot of straight shots," added Bisping. "He’s got to use a lot of punches. Yeah you can throw kicks, Charles is very very good at throwing kicks. Against a wrestler, usually I would say don’t… but that’s not really how Islam gets takedowns... He’s that good of a wrestler he can force his own takedowns."

The 44-year-old further added:

"He’s gotta use a lot of jabs and he’s gotta use a lot of straight shots. He’s gotta circle, he’s got to be light on his feet. He’s got to be strategic, simple as that. Avoid the clinch, don’t take too many chances, and don’t throw wild s**t, like flying knees when you’re not even in range.”

Check out his comments below [3:07]:

Islam Makhachev responds to Charles Oliveira's complaints of fighting in Abu Dhabi

UFC 294 will be held in Abu Dhabi, just like the earlier matchup between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Similarly, 'Do Bronx' has reiterated his complaints of the unfair advantage gained by Makhachev due to the overwhelming fanbase he has in the UAE. The lightweight champion hit back at the Brazilian in a post on X, citing his helplessness in the face of the UFC's plans.

He wrote:

"Charles, I asked to fight in US in the summer, but UFC has other plans, I am a UFC fighter like you, never set the conditions for the UFC and fought where they offered, my last fight took place in Australia at the challenger’s backyard, simple, everything you say makes no sense."

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates