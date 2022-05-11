UFC legends matchup between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon rebooked for June 18th fight night in Austin

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon have had their canceled UFC 274 bout officially rescheduled for a UFC Fight Night in June.

The original matchup was scrapped when Donald Cerrone came down with food poisoning. According to UFC president Dana White, 'Cowboy' went to the wrong taco place following weigh-ins and quickly became sick. Even after being given an IV, Cerrone was too ill to compete and the fight was called off just hours before UFC 274 began.

Fortunately, we now have confirmation that Cerrone and Lauzon will only have to wait another six weeks before getting to fight. ESPN's Brett Okamoto confirmed a story from The Daily Wire stating the bout was being moved to a June 18th card in Austin, Texas.

"Rebooked for UFC Fight Night on June 18 in Austin, per sources. Still with fans, still 155 pounds."

The June 18th card, officially designated as UFC on ESPN 37, takes place at the 15,000 person Moody Center and is being headlined by a featherweight fight between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Also on the card: Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means, Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn, and Jaoquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev.

Joe Lauzon tells Ariel Helwani he had a "gut feeling" that his fight against 'Cowboy' Cerrone would not happen. "It's like the biggest kick in the nuts in my entire life."

Donald Cerrone reveals plan to retire after two more fights

Donald Cerrone has been on a significant skid, going 1-5-1 over the past three years. That's led to many fans wondering whether 'Cowboy' was planning to retire or if he'd be forced to retire by UFC president Dana White. Following his withdrawal from UFC 274, Cerrone took to Instagram to reveal his plans. He said:

“I have 48 fights under Zuffa. I’m saddened that I couldn’t have my 49th and put on a show for you all. My number is 50, gentlemen. I’ll retire when I get 50. So I got two more fights in the UFC. So thank you Dana White, thank you Joe Lauzon for not taking that fight with an ill, sick Cowboy. You want a strong, healthy, bad motherf*****. So we’ll meet again."

Cerrone may have his numbers slightly mixed up. According to various sites, 'Cowboy' has 47 fights between his time with the UFC and WEC (which the UFC purchased in 2006).

