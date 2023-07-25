Donald Trump's advisor Roger Stone wants to fight Joe Rogan after yet another rejection to join JRE

Joe Rogan has declined multiple interview requests from Donald Trump's team to have the former US president as a guest on his popular podcast, Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan's unequivocal stance as a non-supporter of Trump is widely recognized, and he has made it clear that he is not inclined to provide a platform for the 45th US president.

Here's what Rogan has to say about Trump:

The Recount @therecount



"I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him." Joe Rogan says he has turned down multiple offers to have Donald Trump on his podcast:"I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him." pic.twitter.com/Cd6A3b4asf

However, following their encounter at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, Trump instructed his advisors to explore additional opportunities for a sit-down with Rogan.

The latest rejection from Joe Rogan didn't go down smoothly with Donald Trump's informal political advisor, Roger Stone.

Stone has thrown down the gauntlet, proposing a cage-style MMA match against the UFC commentator. In a candid interview with The Daily Beast, Stone revealed his motivation behind this challenge:

"The mere discussion of Donald Trump on a blockbuster podcast like Rogan builds a remarkable audience. Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last... it would be an incredible audience."

He added:

"I know I can definitely take him. I hit the heavy bag for an hour every Saturday.”

Roger Stone blasts Joe Rogan for shaking hands with Donald Trump at UFC 290

Joe Rogan and Donald Trump unexpectedly shared a cordial handshake ringside at the UFC 290. The convergence of the former US president and the renowned podcaster caught everyone by surprise, particularly given Rogan's history of openly criticizing Trump in the past.

Check out the video below:

However, not everyone was pleased with this unforeseen gesture. Roger Stone recently took to Twitter to unleash his frustration. The controversial political advisor expressed strong disapproval of Rogan's handshake with the former US president:

"Little weasel @joerogan won't have @realDonaldTrump on his podcast so he gets the full @realDonaldTrum treatment #short #P*ssy"

Check out the tweet below: