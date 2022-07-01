"I honestly had to Google him" - Drew Dober knows the "bare minimum" about UFC 277 opponent Rafael Alves

UFC lightweight Drew Dober recently offered fans some insight into his preparation going into his fight against Rafael Alves at UFC 277. Dober admitted that he was initially oblivious to Alves' existence and was forced to look him up on Google.

Dober and Alves are currently hurtling towards a lightweight fight that is scheduled to take place at UFC 277 on July 30th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The duo will cap off all the preliminary card action.

The American southpaw recently appeared at the UFC Hall of Fame induction event where he opened up about his upcoming clash against Rafael Alves while in conversation with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch.

"I honestly had to Google [Rafael Alves]. I wasn't quite sure who he was. So I've done my research and my coaches did even more research but at the end of the day, I'm more focused on what I'm doing, more focused on like how I can be the best version of myself, and at the end of the day, if you come in with the perfect game plan it doesn't matter who you're fighting... I just know how tall he is, he stands left or right-handed, just the bare minimum."

Check out Drew Dober's full interaction with James Lynch on Sportskeeda MMA's official YouTube channel below:

Drew Dober opens up about star-studded training sessions

In the same interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Drew Dober lifted the lid on his training sessions ahead of his highly anticipated clash at UFC 277 at Elevation Fight Team, which is based in Denver, Colorado.

The 33-year-old offered fans some insight into the experience of training with some of the biggest stars on the global MMA scene, including Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, Cory Sandhagen and more:

"Team Elevation, there's a bunch of killers out there from, of course, Cory Sandhagen, Neil Magny, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman comes out there and plus the list goes on and on of the local regional guys making their way up to the UFC. Man, there's no easy rounds at Team Elevation."

Dober most recently featured in a fight against Terrance McKinney at UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev, which took place back in March 2022. The Nebraska native managed to outperform McKinney by recording a first round finish.

Drew Dober's win against Terrance McKinney brought an end to his run of bad luck as it marked his first win after suffering two consecutive losses in 2021 against Brad Riddell and Islam Makhachev at UFC 263 and UFC 259, respectively.

