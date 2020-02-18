Dustin Poirier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will retain over Tony Ferguson; feels Justin Gaethje will give him trouble

Dustin Poirier (right) facing-off against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show. Poirier, who last competed in the Octagon way back in the main event of UFC 242 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, was asked about his prediction on the upcoming UFC Lightweight Title bout between Khabib and Tony Ferguson.

Poirier claimed that he feels Nurmagomedov will defeat 'El Cucuy' at UFC 249, however, he also named Justin Gaethje as the fighter who might cause problems for 'The Eagle'.

Dustin Poirier picks Nurmagomedov for UFC 249, says Gaethje might give him problems

Dustin Poirier has enjoyed an illustrious career in the UFC so far and has shared the Octagon with the likes of Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor.

Being a veteran of the fight business, Poirier was recently asked his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 249 main event. He responded by claiming that Nurmagomedov is a better competitor than Ferguson and has a better chance in retaining his title.

Porier further claimed that Justin Gaethje, who he feels has the wrestling knowledge, could give Nurmagomedov problems inside the Octagon, if the two eventually square-off at some point down the road.

Drawing from his own experience, @DustinPoirier believes Khabib will defeat Tony Ferguson and says Justin Gaethje might be the one to "give [Khabib] problems" (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/VcNeQyAcWS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 17, 2020

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on the 19th of April at the Barclays Center and will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the UFC Lightweight Championship.