Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Dustin Poirier's loss to Justin Gaethje, the latest UFC rankings update, and more.

#3. Loss to Justin Gaethje is harder for Dustin Poirier to accept than title defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier shared his honest take on his brutal knockout defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

With the BMF title on the line, the two lightweight stars locked horns last Saturday for the headlining fight on the Salt Lake City card. 'The Highlight' avenged his 2018 loss and emerged victorious with a second-round victory, landing a stunning head kick on Poirier.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier admitted that he was having a hard time accepting the defeat, even more so than his title fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"Khabib was better than me. I lost Saturday to somebody who I think I'm better than... I was away from home for nine weeks in training camp. I dieted 11 weeks, sacrificed so much, was really focused, man, was really, really focused, and felt great, the best I've ever felt."

Watch the comments below from the 11:33 mark:

#2. Former War Room employee reveals disturbing details about Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate's War Room is quite popular among his fan base, where he imparts knowledge on a wide array of topics including how to interact with women.

As the influencer serves his house arrest in Romania, a former War Room employee has come forward to reveal some details about what really goes on behind the scenes.

The ex-member, who goes by the name EliXAnpa, was ousted for countering Tate and his allies. He spoke to The News Movement exclusively to explode the ambush PR campaigns and intimidation tactics adopted by Tate to silence anyone trying to expose him or speak against him:

"We have many Twitter employees, we have Instagram employees, TikTok employees. When we want to, we can delete an account. Our preferred method of choice, because deleting is kind of harsh... For small accounts, we can just murk them and nobody really cares. For bigger accounts, we use a thing called 'PR marketing campaigns', meaning that we have big accounts that side with us with many smaller real looking human like accounts." [comments at 6:15]

EliXAnpa is the first War Room member and former employee of Tate to speak on the record about the global network.

Watch the full interview below:

#1. The latest UFC ranking updates are out!

The UFC has updated the rankings after last weekend's pay-per-view event.

Alex Pereira entered the light heavyweight list straight at No. 3, above 205-pound mainstays like Aleksandar Rakic and Nikita Krylov. He also went up one spot to No.10 on the pound-for-pound rankings.

Justin Gaethje cracked into the UFC P4P rankings and is currently positioned above Brandon Moreno and Jamahal Hill at No. 13. He and Dustin Poirier have swapped their lightweight rankings, which makes 'The Highlight' now the second-ranked contender after Charles Oliveira.

Kevin Holland entered the welterweight list at No.12 and Michael Chiesa went down 3 spots to No.15.

Catch up with the full UFC rankings update here.