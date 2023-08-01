UFC Rankings Update: Alex Pereira cracks into top-5 LHW, Justin Gaethje enters P4P list, and more

Alex Pereira has secured the spot of No.3 ranked light heavyweight following his win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. The Brazilian was making his highly anticipated 205lbs division debut against the former champion and while he was the slight underdog going into the fight, he secured the victory that has put him amongst the very best of the division.

As a result, Jan Blachowicz, Aleksandar Rakic, Nikita Krylov, Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, Volkan Oezdemir, Ryan Spann, Azamat Murzakanov, Alonzo Menifield, and Dustin Jacoby have gone down one ranking each in the light heavyweight division. Moreover, Khalil Rountree Jr. who was ranked 11 has slipped down to 13 in the latest rankings.

In the lightweight division, Justin Gaethje has overtaken Dustin Poirier to secure the No.2 spot. In the welterweight division, Sean Brady slipped down from the No.8 spot to No.9, while Kevin Holland entered the top 15 by being ranked No.12 following his win over Michael Chiesa who went down three spots. Moreover, Ian Garry climbed one spot and is now ranked 13th after replacing Jack Della Maddalena.

In the middleweight division, Andre Muniz entered the top 15. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, Derek Brunson, Roman Dolidze, Jack Hermansson, Brendan Allen, Kelvin Gastelum, Nassourdine Imavov, Paul Craig, and Chris Curtis have all climbed up one spot each.

In the heavyweight division, Sergei Spivac has overtaken Alexander Volkov to secure the No.7 rank while Volkov has slipped down to No.8. The pound-for-pound rankings have also seen a change as Alex Pereira secured the No.10 rank. Moreover, Justin Gaethje broke through the rankings and is now the No.13 ranked best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

UFC Rankings: Alex Pereira wants to fight Israel Adesanya at middleweight

Following his win over Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira spoke about his future during the post-fight press conference. The Brazilian revealed that he is planning to have one more fight at light heavyweight and then potentially take on his long-time rival Israel Adesanya at middleweight. He said:

"I want to do one more fight at light heavyweight, take some time from all those [weight] cuts, and then I want to fight [Adesanya] at middleweight. We are 1-1 at middleweight... there's nothing more fair than making the trilogy at middleweight."

It is worth noting that Alex Pereira's next fight well see him fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. That said, it will be interesting to see what lies in the future of 'Poatan'.