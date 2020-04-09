Dustin Poirier explains why he was not chosen to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Dustin Poirier knows and understands UFC's call to go with Justin Gaethje instead of him

'The Diamond' knows what he needs to do to get his title shot again

Dustin Poirier understands why he was not called to step in to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 against Tony Ferguson.

Ever since it became public that Khabib might not be able to participate in the event due to travel bans in his home country Russia, Poirier has been vocal about being available to take the fight. But in the end, another Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje got to be the lucky one, as many predicted.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Poirier explained why it was not him and that he understands the logic behind the decision.

Dustin Poirier: I understand it's business

Poirier has a TKO win over Gaethje to show for his contention that he claimed in April 2018. However, his recent submission loss to the Champion Nurmagomedov might have tilted things in Gaethje's favor in UFC's decision, he thinks. Moreover, if Poirier had beaten Ferguson in this matchup, that would have put him up for the title shot again in an immediate rematch with Khabib.

Poirier understands that would not have been great for UFC's business, so they went with another contender.

"I think that’s exactly what it was. Me coming off the loss to Khabib, it’s just a new contender, a guy on a streak, an exciting fight. It’s just what happens. It’s business. I understand it’s a business."

Poirier admitted that it would have been great to have a go at Ferguson in the Octagon, which is why he threw in his name in the first place. But he gets it that he cannot force his way up there and only fighting and winning will get things done.

"I can’t twist their arm and make them do things. Of course I would love to be in there across from Tony, but it’s all good. I’ve just got to fight and win, and everything will resolve itself."