"There ain’t nothing them hands couldn’t do" - Singer Tyler Cassidy aka Froggy Fresh releases tribute song in honor of Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has become a UFC fan favorite over the last five years, putting on Fight of the Year contenders time after time. The story of 'The Diamond' is an inspiring one, overcoming the mean streets of Lafayette, Louisiana, to become a UFC interim champion.

Now Poirier's friend Tyler Cassidy has taken it upon himself to write a song, 'Diamond', about the lightweight star. In it, the singer pays tribute to the man from the Deep South. The song highlights the immense power Poirier possesses and mentions the crucial impact that his wife has had on his life. Some of the lyrics are as follows:

"That young man oh look what his hands do. He got hands, he got hands, don't he got 'em. There ain't nothing them hands couldn't do. So thank the good lord for them hands handed to you. The first time that I held her. In my hands, I knew I had to have her. So the hand that I asked for. Was the hand of my wife."

Listen to the song below:

Dustin Poirier continues to inspire others through his dedication to his craft, the charity he has set up, and the messages he continues to promote.

Dustin Poirier is getting set to face off against Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has not fought since December last year. 'The Diamond' faced off against current No.1-ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira in his last bout and was submitted in round three. After the fight, Poirier was visibly devastated.

Having had the interim belt wrapped around his waist but losing in both his attempts to win the undisputed title, 'The Diamond' admitted he would need some time to decide what was next for him. However, it now seems that he has the answer, as a fight with Michael Chandler has been announced for November 12 at Madison Square Garden.

Poirier took to Instagram to announce his return:

"November 12th NYC #PaidInFull"

See the post below:

Fans can expect sparks to fly when these two clash, as Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were involved in an altercation at a UFC event a few months ago. It is unclear what caused the two lightweight contenders to start arguing, but it was easy to see that tempers were flaring.

'The Diamond' can be heard saying the following:

"You're a fake motherf*cker dude! I'm gonna f*ck you up!"

Watch the video below:

Two of the hardest-hitting lightweights in the world are set to collide at UFC 281 in New York, and despite it being a three-round fight, it has all the potential to be a Fight of the Year contender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far