Dustin Poirier hints that his UFC 257 bout with Conor McGregor could be a title fight

Dustin Poirier's latest tweet indicates that his rematch against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 might be for the vacant lightweight title.

Poirier will finally get a shot at redemption against McGregor when the pair meet in the main event of UFC 257 in January. The much-awaited rematch between Poirier and McGregor is finally official and the former's latest tweet suggests the fight may even have the seemingly vacant lightweight title on the line.

Strap SZN — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 20, 2020

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement in the aftermath of UFC 254, there were rumors that the fight between McGregor and Poirier will have the vacant 155lbs strap on the line. However, it is important to note that UFC president Dana White later rubbished those rumors, stating that he believes Nurmagomedov will return for at least one more fight inside the octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest comments might work in favor of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

In a recent interview with RT Sport, Khabib said that he has absolutely no interest in returning to the octagon and claimed that he has already achieved what he set out to do in the world of combat sports.

"You can fight until you're 40 but there should be a goal. I had a goal to reach the summit and I got there. Further, I have no competitive interest. Next year I will graduate. I'd like to [build on] my thesis, do a master's course, dedicate more time to studying. I've bought sheep, I tend to my farm. I'd like to develop in this field a little. I have the bull calves out to feed, I have cows."

Khabib's statement makes it pretty clear that the lightweight division is bereft of a champion. This might change White's initial stance on the matter and we might see the title wrapped around the waist of the winner of the McGregor vs Poirier bout.

White has recently said that he is trying to ensure that the rematch between McGregor and Poirier takes place in front of a live audience at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. A lightweight title fight between Poirier and McGregor would certainly be a high-profile way to return to hosting events with fans. Regardless of whether the title will be on the line, the fight promises to be a belter.