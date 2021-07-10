Dustin Poirier's 3 most brutal UFC finishes

From the very first moment we saw Dustin Poirier enter the UFC octagon, it was clear he had the potential to become a top name and contender in the promotion. Fast forward a decade and he's ranked first in the lightweight division and is about to fight the sport's biggest superstar for the second time this year.

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Against Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier provided one of the most memorable moments of 2021 during the year's very first pay-per-view. The fight, which took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, saw Poirier write his name in the history books as the first man to knock out Conor McGregor.

With McGregor's victory over the Louisianan at UFC 178 in 2014, the pair are now 1-1 in their rivalry and will complete a memorable trilogy at UFC 264 on Saturday. UFC 257 was one of the most successful pay-per-views in the promotion's history, having attracted 1.6 million buys. With a sold out UFC 264, the UFC will be hoping for similar success on July 10.

Despite their positive relationship throughout the UFC 257 fight week, the pair have exchanged words over social media since and a debate over the Irishman's promised donation to Poirier's charity led to animosity between the two elite lightweights.

Although they initially seemed to have patched things up, the lead-up to their third fight has seen more words exchanged after McGregor claimed Dustin Poirier would be a "dusty b***h" if he shoots for a takedown. We even saw some more of McGregor's famed trash talk during fight week and in the pre-fight press conference.

Ahead of Saturday's PPV, let’s refresh our memories of Dustin Poirier's skills inside the octagon. Here are his three most brutal finishes in the UFC.

3) Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway - UFC 143

Max Holloway is regarded as a UFC legend and one of the greatest featherweights of all time, but his debut wasn't the ideal start to his career on MMA's biggest stage. At UFC 143 in 2012, Dustin Poirier decimated 'Blessed' with a brutal first-round submission. To this day, the triangle armbar delivered by 'The Diamond' remains the only time Holloway has been finished in his 28-fight career.

After a fast-paced battle on the feet, Poirier took the former 145-pound champ down in style. After slamming him to the canvas, the Louisianan went to work on the ground. After showing his grappling superiority, Poirier transitioned and locked in a brutally tight armbar. It wasn't quite as grimace-worthy as Charles Oliveira's against Tony Ferguson, but it was certainly heading that way.

After somehow not tapping and with the pain visual on Holloway's face, the Hawaiian turned and relieved the pressure on his arm. Unfortunately for him, Poirier transitioned straight into one of the tightest looking triangle chokes to this day. After twisting Holloway onto his back, Poirier's mounted triangle choke became a mounted triangle armbar and at that point, Holloway had no choice but to submit. From the initial submission attempt to the final sequence, the stoppage was brutal.

To this day, Dustin Poirier remains the only fighter to finish Max Holloway as a pro. He subbed him at UFC 143 in February of 2012. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/waqpDbXy9G — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) January 19, 2021

2) Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 - UFC 257

Dustin Poirier got it done!



The Diamond levelled the rivalry in spectacular fashion at #UFC257 💎



Conor McGregor loses by KO for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/5CWFIVlUUn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 27, 2021

Dustin Poirier shocked the world in front of the third highest PPV viewership in UFC history (1.6 million). You’d have been hard-pressed to find many expecting 'The Diamond' to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 257. But being underestimated and branded as the underdog makes the 32-year-old thrive.

To beat the Irishman as emphatically as he did was barely even in the conversation. The former Interim UFC lightweight champion became the first man to knock out the UFC’s biggest superstar. His performance was cool, calm and collected. Just another day at the office. With the victory, Poirier established himself as one of the top fighters in the lightweight division, if not the best.

Poirier's attack on McGregor's lead leg began a brutal end to proceedings. After multiple calf kicks, the Irishman's right leg was as good as disabled and he admitted that he could barely hold weight with it. With his opponent backed up against the cage, Lafayette's Poirier released his hands and sent a dazed McGregor to the canvas in the second round. The uppercut as McGregor changed levels was as clean and brutal a shot as we'd seen connect with the former double champion.

1) Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Brandao - UFC 168

At UFC 168, Dustin Poirier made his ninth walk to the octagon against a high-flying Diego Brandao. 'Ceara' was riding a three-fight winning streak into the pay-per-view that included victories over Pablo Garza and Daniel Pineda. In under five minutes, the Brazilian was outclassed and out-gunned by 'The Diamond'.

Having experienced his first inconsistent period in the promotion, which included losses against Chan Sung Jung and Cub Swanson, Dustin Poirier was in need of some big performances. His victory over Brandao certainly filled that criteria. It also ticked the box for a brutal finish.

With under a minute of the opening round remaining, Poirier recovered back to his feet after a short time on his back. After pushing the Brazilian to the cage, the Louisianan let his hands go. From body shots to his vicious straight lefts, Poirier varied his attack. After a 20-second flurry, 'The Diamond' took Brandao down before striking him hard whilst he was getting back to his feet and was off balance.

For a few seconds it appeared Brandao would see out the rest of the round. Dustin Poirier had something to say about that. Eight clean shots, including some brutal hammer fists, left the Brazilian unconscious on the canvas courtsey of some brutal ground and pound.

