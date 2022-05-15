Dustin Poirier says 'yes' to potential rematch with Justin Gaethje

In an interaction with his fans on social media, Dustin Poirier has admitted that he remains interested in running it back with Justin Gaethje. This fan-favorite matchup would be a huge opportunity for both athletes.

'The Diamond' has been pushing the UFC to book him a fight for months, and despite the lightweight constantly showing interest in potential bouts, he has seemingly been frozen out. A long-term feud with Nate Diaz, a move up to welterweight, and a title eliminator clash are all favored by the 155-pounder.

When questioned on Twitter whether he'd be open to a rematch with Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier wasted no time giving a straightforward answer. This fight could potentially direct him right back towards a lightweight title shot.

'The Hightlight' is fresh off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a possible round-of-the-year contender. This was the 33-year-old's second shot at UFC gold after first succumbing to the pressure and eventual triangle choke of Khabib Nurmagomedov almost two years ago.

After also having lost to 'do Bronx' in a title clash, Poirier finds himself searching for purpose in the sport, with talks of a move up to 170lbs growing stronger with each day.

Fans can expect a much different outing if 'The Highlight' and 'The Diamond' meet inside the octagon once again. The once reckless Gaethje utilizes a much more patient gameplan, but doesn't sacrifice the entertainment value of his fighting style. Like their first fight, the two brawlers could put on another barnburner.

Who will Dustin Poirier face next?

There are a lot of rumors surrounding the Louisiana-native, with talk suggesting he may consider a run at welterweight. So, who will Dustin Poirier be standing across the octagon from upon returning?

Although he and Nate Diaz have both verbally agreed to reschedule their canceled bout from 2018, Dana White and the UFC are reportedly not thrilled with the matchup, meaning we may not see them face one another inside the cage.

A recent barrage of opponents have asked for a fight against Poirier, and surprisingly, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is the latest contender to raise his hand at the American Top Team affiliates call.

A fourth outing against Conor McGregor when the Irishman returns, or settling his differences with Colby Covington, are two possibilities that could be on the table for the 33-year-old.

Despite being ranked No.2 in the division, Dustin Poirier remains at least two big wins away from another shot at the undisputed lightweight title.

