Dustin Poirier has an 'unwritten agreement' with Justin Gaethje about selling their UFC 291 BMF title fight

It seems Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje won't be talking trash to each other to sell their upcoming BMF title fight. The two explosive lightweights are set to face each other in an exciting rematch at UFC 291 on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In their first meeting at UFC on Fox 29 in April 2018, Poirier secured a hard-fought TKO victory after four brutal rounds. While Gathje found early success with his devastating leg kicks, 'The Diamond' used his exceptional boxing skills to piece 'The Highlight' up with combos. Thanks to the action-packed nature of their first fight, MMA fans are already hyped to see the two strikers run it back.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dustin Poirier addressed the lack of trash-talking between him and Justin Gaethje in the build-up to their fight. Claiming that they have an "unwritten agreement" between them, he said:

"It's cool because we have an understanding. We have an unwritten agreement. We know what we're going to try to do to each other on Saturday night. I think the hardcore fans, maybe even the casual fans, understand that too."

He continued:

"We don't have to push each other off the stage and curse at each other at a press conference or be crazy to sell the fight. Cause' you know what you're getting with this."

Catch Poirier's comments below (1:50):

Dustin Poirier looking forward to another barnburner with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Dustin Poirier is ready to face Justin Gaethje for the second time at UFC 291. The Louisiana native recently weighed in on their upcoming matchup and claimed 'The Highlight' would be making a massive mistake if he turns their headliner into a technical fight.

For context, Gaethje recently outlined some of the changes he's incorporated into his game. The Arizona native claimed that being more tactical and avoiding mistakes during the fight would lead to victory. However, 'The Diamond' warned Gaethje not to go down that road with him.

At the recent UFC 291 media day, Dustin Poirier stated:

"If he wants to technically kickbox with me and grapple with me, I think his best chances are to catch me being crazy and landing a shot. If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I’m going to show you levels."

He continued:

“He’s kind of got that aura about him now as the chaos and the most violent and all that – but I really am that, and he knows that. So, let’s go there."

Watch the full video below: