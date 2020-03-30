Dustin Poirier volunteers to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Dustin Poirier also joins the list of fighters who have volunteered to fight at UFC 249.

'The Diamond' was last seen in Octagon competition back at UFC 242 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov has indefinitely been removed from the upcoming UFC 249 card, however, his last opponent in the Octagon, Dustin Poirier, has offered to step up to the occasion as a replacement for 'The Eagle'.

With Tony Ferguson currently without an official opponent for the pay-per-view, Poirier told MMA Fighting that he is still training to compete in a fight but wants to remain closer to his family due to the coronavirus pandemic. And, with Ferguson still on American soil, a bout between 'El Cucuy' and 'The Diamond' is very much possible at this stage.

Dustin Poirier willing to fight at UFC 249

In the absence of Khabib Nurmagomedov, it has been reported that Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje is reportedly set to replace the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and face Ferguson on the UFC 249 card instead.

However, with Dustin Poirier still training in Lousiana despite the global crisis, the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion has told MMA Fighting that he has pitched the idea of a potential Poirier vs Ferguson fight to the UFC matchmakers.

Poirier did claim the fact that he is still eating clean and following his usual training resume, while he waits for an official decision that would be made by the UFC management team in regards to UFC 249.

“I’m still going to eat clean and run in the mornings. I’m about to train here in Louisiana with my buddies. I’m good to go. That’s not really a priority as of right now. I’m just kind of waiting it out, day by day, to see what happens.”

Poirier also sent out the following tweet after it was reported that Khabib had pulled out of UFC 249 due to travel issues:

What's possibly next for Poirier?

Dustin Poirier is reportedly tipped for a fight against Dan Hooker once the UFC gets back on schedule, however, it remains to be seen if 'The Diamond' will be facing Ferguson come April 18th.