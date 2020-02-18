Dustin Poirier willing to rematch Conor McGregor for a second shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier was last seen competing in the Octagon way back in the main event of UFC 242 when he suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and failed to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship from 'The Eagle'.

In a recent Twitter Q&A, Poirier revealed that he is up for a rematch against Conor McGregor only if it eventually leads to another shot at Nurmagomedov in the future.

Poirier willing rematch McGregor for a second shot at Khabib

In the main event of UFC 242, Dustin Poirier, who walked into the pay-per-view as the interim UFC Lightweight Champion, suffered a devastating loss to reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission.

Not only did the win extend Khabib's winning streak in the UFC but it also saw him become the undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion of the world. However, with a stacked UFC Lightweight Division, Nurmagomedov certainly has no shortage of contenders for himself at 155.

Along with Conor McGregor, another fighter who also wants his second shot at Nurmagomedov is Dustin Poirier, who sent out the following tweet, revealing that he is up for a rematch against the Irishman but for a shot at Nurmagomedov.

When can we expect Dustin Poirier to return?

As of now, it remains to be seen when UFC decides to bring back Dustin Poirier into Octagon competition but expect to see 'The Diamond' compete a few times in the Octagon in 2020.