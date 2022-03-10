Eagle FC 46: When are Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee fighting?

This weekend, former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee and TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez will clash in their debuts for Eagle FC. Furthermore, they will be opening up the promotion's 165 lb division.

In a quick turnaround, the MMA organization will be heading back to the Sunshine State for its second-ever event on US soil. The event will take place at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida on March 11, and fans will be treated to a show headlined by two UFC veterans and a co-main title fight.

Kevin Lee is hoping to make a career resurgence in a new company following his UFC release when he meets 43-fight legend Diego Sanchez in the cage on Friday.

US audiences can watch the pair and the rest of the fighters collide in the cage when the prelims begin at 6 PM EST/ 3 PM PT on Friday, March 11. Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action unfold from 11 PM GMT. Those tuning in from India will be treated to fights from 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 12.

Fight fans can watch the entire card for free by signing up to FLXcast over at eaglefc.com. No contracts or credit cards are required, and those who do subscribe can view the matchups through their TV, the internet, or smartphone.

Eagle FC 46: Main card matchups, divisions, and fighter records

Headliner - Super Lightweight (165 pounds): Kevin Lee (18-7) vs. Diego Sanchez (30-13)

Co-main event - Heavyweight title fight (265 pounds): Rizvan Kuniev (10-2) vs. Anthony Hamilton (18-10)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ray Borg (15-5) vs. Ricky Bandejas (15-6)

Catchweight (165 pounds): Handesson Ferreira (17-3-1) vs. Zach Juusola (12-7)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Raimond Magomedaliev (9-1) vs. Impa Kasanganay (9-2)

Not only are we treated to a star-studded main card, but the Eagle FC 46 prelims are also stacked with high-stakes bouts and showstealers.

Ikram Aliskerov, whose only loss in 12 professional MMA fights was at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev, is ready to make a splash in the middleweight division. He faces former Strikeforce competitor Nah-Shon Burrell, who is known for his ability to put any opponent's lights out.

Check out the selection of fights that Eagle FC is showcasing for our entertainment below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak