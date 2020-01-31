Edson Barboza places his bet on Tony Feguson beating Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249

UFC 242 Barboza v Felder

Fight fans around the globe are waiting with bated breath for the headliner of UFC 249 when the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov defends his title against Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson. UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2020 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

One man who knows the two men headlining the pay-per-view and the threats they pose inside the Octagon very well is Edson Barboza. The Brazilian fighter has fought against both Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will lock horns in April to decide who the true king of the lightweight division really is.

In a recent interaction with Helen Yee (transcribed by Abhinav Kini), Barboza explained his take on the super fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov and said that he believes Ferguson will cause a major upset on the night. (h/t MMA Mania)

“I think about the fight and think it’s a good fight for Khabib, but at the same time, Ferguson is hard to fight. His style, he’s a little bit different with everybody. I think Ferguson has a little advantage because he’s a little bit better striker. He’s more creative. Everybody knows what Khabib is doing but he does it very well. Everybody knows but nobody can stop it. I feel Ferguson, because he’s a little bit more creative, you never know what’s coming.”