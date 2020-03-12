Edson Barboza set for a Featherweight showdown against Josh Emmett at UFC Oklahoma

Edson Barboza

Despite recent talks of a potential exit from the UFC, it looks like veteran Featherweight fighter Edson Barboza is willing to stick around for a while, given the recent rumors of a potential fight between him and Josh Emmett, which is being targeted for the upcoming UFC Oklahoma.

Barboza vs Emmett in the works for UFC OKC

According to a report from MMA Fighting, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is reportedly working on finalizing a fight between Featherweight hard-hitters Barboza and Emmett for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 174 event.

After having recently asked for his release from the UFC after 10 years of service, it looks like Barboza is now willing to either fight out of his contract or has potentially changed his decision.

With Barboza set to drop down to 145, the Brazilian veteran will look to secure a much-needed win in the UFC after losing to the likes of Justin Gaethje and Paul Felder. Emmett, on the other hand, is one of the hardest-hitting contenders in the Featherweight division, with three of his last wins ending via KO.

When is UFC Oklahoma?

UFC Oklahoma is scheduled for 2nd May, 2020 and the card will be headlined by Middleweight fighters Jack Hermansson and Chris Weidman.