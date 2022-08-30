"Edwards have same problem always" - Islam Makhachev claims Kamaru Usman is most likely to recapture welterweight title in a potential trilogy fight with Leon Edwards

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is backing Kamaru Usman to successfully recapture his welterweight title if he faces Leon Edwards in a trilogy bout.

'Rocky' stunned the world at UFC 278 when he conquered 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to capture the title. Edwards was 3-1 down on the judges' scorecards heading into the fifth round. With just a minute left, he caught a flush head kick that knocked the 35-year-old out cold.

The loss was Usman's first in the UFC and the first time he has ever been KO'd in his career. The victory for Edwards means he is now the second-ever UFC British champion, alongside Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA, Islam Makhachev was confident that Kamaru Usman would win a trilogy fight against the newly crowned welterweight champ:

"Edwards is lucky becasue he [Kamaru Usman] almost won all the rounds. Usman take him down many times and smashed him. If they're going to fight again, in the rematch, 100% I think Kamaru's gonna beat him. Edwards have same problem always, it's same problem against wrestling guys."

Dana White has confirmed that Usman will rematch Edwards for the title. British fight fans are excited that the welterweight title could be defended in England.

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards sends heartfelt message to fans who are struggling

Leon Edwards has shared some heartfelt advice with his fans after capturing the welterweight title proved to be worth the tough journey he has faced.

'Rocky' has battled his own hardships and personal demons as well as being doubted for most of his career. The Jamaican-British believes he has proved that with hard work, you can achieve anything.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, 'Rocky' had a message for fans who are going through tough periods in their lives. The welterweight champ said:

''Just endure, you know. It's ok to not be ok sometimes. Just put one foot over and keep going because there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.''

The Brummie fighter added:

''That's what I did. I kept focus through my rough patches. Like in the pandemic, I wasn't able to fight and I was sitting out for like two years. I always kept control of what I could control, which is turn up to the gym and train. I am a big believer in God as well. Put God first and you will get through.''

