Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight: Fans troll Dana White over low salaries as he pushes to make billionaires fight

MMA fans are trolling UFC president Dana White after he claimed that he would like to book a battle of the billionaires between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The UFC president has been criticized with regards to fighter pay on a number of occassions and fans used his comments on a potential Musk-Zuckerberg fight to troll him. They brought up the issue of fighter pay, which is an everpresent theme of conversation in the MMA community.

Fans wrote:

"Dana White getting ready to give Zuck and Elon 10k/10k contracts" [@MMAThanos - Twitter]

Heavyweight Thanos @MMAThanos Dana White getting ready to give Zuck and Elon 10k/10k contracts Dana White getting ready to give Zuck and Elon 10k/10k contracts https://t.co/osYV14OY4S

"Haha, and Dana is dead serious about pay per views..." [@PagesPanaa - Twitter]

"Scumbag Dana white charging $100 to watch... so you're just out pricing 95% of the population who struggle to find $100 fore rent , food and bills? f**k @danawhite, $25 and all goes to charity and you bring back 90% of the populations ability to pay." [@Danny500z - Twitter]

Dan Barrett 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Danny500z

fuck Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave UFC president Dana White spoke to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about their cage fight and says they're 'dead serious'



"This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world"



PPV would cost $100 and all proceeds would go to charity UFC president Dana White spoke to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about their cage fight and says they're 'dead serious'"This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world"PPV would cost $100 and all proceeds would go to charity https://t.co/tF9UQy1pfr Scumbag Dana white charging $100 to watch... so you're just out pricing 95% of the population who struggle to find $100 fore rent , food and bills?fuck @danawhite , $25 and all goes to charity and you bring back 90% of the populations ability to pay. twitter.com/CultureCrave/s… Scumbag Dana white charging $100 to watch... so you're just out pricing 95% of the population who struggle to find $100 fore rent , food and bills?fuck @danawhite , $25 and all goes to charity and you bring back 90% of the populations ability to pay. twitter.com/CultureCrave/s…

"“Fight of the night is Zuckerberg vs Musk. Both of those guys get 50k. Congrats.” [@TooBlackforBET - Twitter]

""Charity” [@SheLuvKupid - Twitter]

MMA fans also trolled the UFC president for the $100 price for the pay-per-view. They mentioned that at that price point, the pay-per-view could be heavily pirated, writing:

"He really thinks we pay for ppvs" [@obclutch - Twitter]

Clutch @obclutch @CultureCrave He really thinks we pay for ppvs @CultureCrave He really thinks we pay for ppvs

"we would still pirate it" [@TheOneNameAdam - Twitter]

"$100...This is gonna be the most pirated combat sports event" [@driftyfilm - Twitter]

DriftyFilm @driftyfilm



This is gonna be the most pirated combat sports event @CultureCrave $100This is gonna be the most pirated combat sports event @CultureCrave $100 💀This is gonna be the most pirated combat sports event

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC president will actually be able to book the fight between Zuckerberg and Musk and if there would be modified rules.

Ariel Helwani sounds off on Dana White for gimmick fights comments

Ariel Helwani made sure to remind his followers of Dana White's comments about gimmick fights after he expressed interest in booking Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg.

Helwani took to Twitter and sounded off on the UFC president, who appeared to be entertaining the idea of the billionaires fighting in the UFC octagon. He noted that it came off as hyprocrtical after his recent gimmick fights comments regarding Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua in a boxing bout.

The Canadian tweeted:

"But I thought they don’t do that sort of thing? What a joke...To be clear, the joke isn’t the fight. Go on lads. Do you. The joke is the flip flopping every week and the boys and girls who lap it up aka the jabroni marks who don’t know when it’s a work or a shoot brother" [@ArielHelwani - Twitter]

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani But I thought they don’t do that sort of thing? What a joke. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… But I thought they don’t do that sort of thing? What a joke. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani To be clear, the joke isn’t the fight. Go on lads. Do you. The joke is the flip flopping every week and the boys and girls who lap it up aka the jabroni marks who don’t know when it’s a work or a shoot brother To be clear, the joke isn’t the fight. Go on lads. Do you. The joke is the flip flopping every week and the boys and girls who lap it up aka the jabroni marks who don’t know when it’s a work or a shoot brother

Poll : 0 votes