ESPN Plus not working? Here are the alternatives to watch UFC Vegas 78 

UFC Vegas 78 is currently taking place at the promotion's Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The card is headlined by a welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos. If your ESPN Plus is down or are facing an issue watching the fights, there are alternate ways to enjoy the event.

On television, viewers can enjoy the fight card on ESPN and ESPN Deportes Spanish) as the event is being simulcast on both platforms. You can avail it via Hulu Live TV, At&T TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

Apart from that, viewers can also choose the route of Fight Pass in order to enjoy the fights as it costs $9.99 for a month and a yearly subscription costs $95.99.

The UFC Vegas 78 card has some exciting matchups. Apart from the main event, a featherweight banger in the form of Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu will grace the co-main event slot for the night.

So, it could prove to be an entertaining night of fights tonight for MMA fans.