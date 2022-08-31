"Everybody can lose" - Canelo all class as he reacts to "great fighter" Kamaru Usman getting knocked out by Leon Edwards

Boxing legend Canelo Alvarez has finally delivered his thoughts on the stunning title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Ahead of his trilogy fight with Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in Las Vegas, Alvarez was talking to FightHype.com after Usman suffered his first defeat in the UFC. He said:

"This happens, everybody can lose. You never know, I think he was winning the fight, but one single punch changed everything. But, look he's a great fighter."

Watch Canelo Alvarez talk about Kamaru Usman's first loss below:

Usman has been clamoring for a boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez for months now, even mentioning in multiple interviews that he wants to face Alvarez in a crossover bout similar to 2017's Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

Usman also claimed that he and Alvarez will take the fight to each other instead of being defensive the entire time.

Canelo himself has not dismissed the idea of a fight altogether, admitting in an interview that he doesn't know what lies in the future.

Now, after Usman's shock loss, his eyes are firmly set on an immediate rematch after his streak of 15 consecutive wins was ended by the Brit. UFC president Dana White has admitted that a potential trilogy fight between the duo could happen at the start of next year at Wembley Stadium in London.

Dana White believes Kamaru Usman shouldn't be serious about fighting Canelo Alvarez

In an interview with Sky Sports back in April, White raised his concerns about the potential fight, while claiming that the two contrasting styles would make it a "stupid fight." He said:

"I think that [Usman] serious about it —he shouldn’t be serious about it. I don’t like that fight at all. Everything about it is horrible. Usman is not a boxer. Canelo is probably the best guy out there right now. It’s a stupid fight that makes no sense. I don’t even know how many people would be interested in seeing that."

Watch Dana White talk about a potential Kamaru Usman vs Canelo fight below:

With Usman aiming to reclaim his spot at the top of the P4P rankings once again, he will be highly focused inside the octagon. While Canelo himself suffered a shock loss to Dmitry Bivol earlier this year, the pair will be focused on returning to their best form in MMA and boxing respectively for now, with hopes of a fight in the distant future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury